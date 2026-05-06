Lawmakers join local leaders and environmentalists to rally against the restart of a controversial oil pipeline

Opponents of the controversial oil drilling at platforms owned by Sable Offshore Corporation are rallying together.

"There's a lot of concern that this president is using the pretext of the [Iran] war now [to restart drilling]. But he was starting to help Sable move forward before the war," said Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara.

Carbajal will be joined by Democratic U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff of California, local tribal leaders, and representatives from the Environmental Defense Center. They intend to make the case that using the same infrastructure that caused an oil spill off Refugio State Beach in 2015 is dangerous.

"It's not a question of if, but when, we will have another major oil spill," said Carbajal. "We've seen what that does to our economy, the environment, and we don't want that to happen anymore off our coast."