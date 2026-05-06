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Lawmakers join local leaders and environmentalists to rally against the restart of a controversial oil pipeline

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 6, 2026 at 5:21 PM PDT
A large offshore oil platform is seen off the California coast. Populated areas and mountains are seen in the distance.
Flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
Lawmakers join local leaders and environmentalists to rally against the controversial oil pipeline restarting.

Senator Adam Schiff and Congressman Salud Carbajal will join others on Thursday to oppose attempts by the Trump administration to restart a pipeline that ruptured in 2015.

Opponents of the controversial oil drilling at platforms owned by Sable Offshore Corporation are rallying together.

"There's a lot of concern that this president is using the pretext of the [Iran] war now [to restart drilling]. But he was starting to help Sable move forward before the war," said Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara.

Carbajal will be joined by Democratic U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff of California, local tribal leaders, and representatives from the Environmental Defense Center. They intend to make the case that using the same infrastructure that caused an oil spill off Refugio State Beach in 2015 is dangerous.

"It's not a question of if, but when, we will have another major oil spill," said Carbajal. "We've seen what that does to our economy, the environment, and we don't want that to happen anymore off our coast."
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday