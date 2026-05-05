Santa Ynez Valley art exhibit focuses on endangered and extinct plant and animal species

An exhibit at a museum in Solvang is showcasing local species that are on the edge of survival. When the Earth Whispers Back: Nature's Hope is a juried exhibition that features 50 works.

"All of the items in the show are capturing endangered plant or animal species," explained Jessica Tade, Executive Director of the California Nature Art Museum . "In our other gallery space, we have 'Ocean Forests' about kelp forests. People may not realize or be aware of just how important seaweed and kelp (are), especially to our marine microclimates."

Tade added that the exhibition brings attention to the beauty of our wildlife as well as better stewardship of our ecosystems.

"We do a great job of inspiring people to connect with and preserve nature through art and education, and I think that's such an important mission."

The exhibition opened in March and runs until September 6.