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Santa Ynez Valley art exhibit focuses on endangered and extinct plant and animal species

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
California’s plant and animal species that are endangered, threatened or event extinct is the focus of an art exhibition in the Santa Ynez Valley
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A work featured at the 'When the Earth Whispers Back: Nature's Hope' exhibition at the California Nature Art Museum.

'When the Earth Whispers Back: Nature's Hope' at the California Nature Art Museum showcases local wildlife on the edge of survival.

An exhibit at a museum in Solvang is showcasing local species that are on the edge of survival. When the Earth Whispers Back: Nature's Hope is a juried exhibition that features 50 works.

"All of the items in the show are capturing endangered plant or animal species," explained Jessica Tade, Executive Director of the California Nature Art Museum. "In our other gallery space, we have 'Ocean Forests' about kelp forests. People may not realize or be aware of just how important seaweed and kelp (are), especially to our marine microclimates."

Tade added that the exhibition brings attention to the beauty of our wildlife as well as better stewardship of our ecosystems.

"We do a great job of inspiring people to connect with and preserve nature through art and education, and I think that's such an important mission."

The exhibition opened in March and runs until September 6.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday