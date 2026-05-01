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New Behavioral Health and Wellness Center opens in an underserved part of south Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness opens a newly relocated South County Child and Family Services Center on Friday.
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Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness opens a newly relocated South County Child and Family Services Center on Friday.

The center is expanding and relocating services.

A new facility is expanding access to behavioral health services for children, youth, and families in the southern part of Santa Barbara County.

"It's within a densely populated, diverse, historically underserved neighborhood," explained Suzanne Grimmesey, from the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

Grimmesey added that it’s important to remove the barriers to accessing care.

"Even without our current climate, even though we've come a long way, there's an existing stigma surrounding mental health, surrounding behavioral health issues that's very different than physical health. So this clinic, but not only the clinic, the teams within that who are also out in the community, really aim to create an environment of safety, of inclusion, of accessibility for the population that it serves."

The new center is located at 315 W Haley Street in Santa Barbara.
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california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday