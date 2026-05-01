New Behavioral Health and Wellness Center opens in an underserved part of south Santa Barbara County

A new facility is expanding access to behavioral health services for children, youth, and families in the southern part of Santa Barbara County.

"It's within a densely populated, diverse, historically underserved neighborhood," explained Suzanne Grimmesey, from the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness .

Grimmesey added that it’s important to remove the barriers to accessing care.

"Even without our current climate, even though we've come a long way, there's an existing stigma surrounding mental health, surrounding behavioral health issues that's very different than physical health. So this clinic, but not only the clinic, the teams within that who are also out in the community, really aim to create an environment of safety, of inclusion, of accessibility for the population that it serves."

The new center is located at 315 W Haley Street in Santa Barbara.