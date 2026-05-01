Immersive full day wellness summit brings together mental health professionals, cultural practitioners

A wellness educator and 9/11 survivor is one of the co-creators of the immersive one-day wellness summit in Oxnard called Rooted.

"I navigated what I didn't know was, back then, PTSD and survivor's guilt," explained Ana Maria Lugo from the Rooted Wellness Summit. That experience spurred her own wellness journey, and she now shares the tools with others.

Participants can engage in sessions from keynotes to hands-on learning and breathwork, and blend cultural traditions with mental health education and practices.

Attendees will engage in 60-minute immersive sessions, including sound baths, yoga, mindfulness workshops, and cross-disciplinary panels featuring cultural practitioners and mental health professionals.

"It's dependent on four pillars," explained Lugo. "Which is the remembrance of cultural and Indigenous practices. There's the regulation, which is all somatic practices. And then there's reflection, which is a mental health practice. And then there's an integration pillar."