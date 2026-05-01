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Immersive full day wellness summit brings together mental health professionals, cultural practitioners

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:36 PM PDT
An immersive full day summit is bringing together mental health professionals, cultural practitioners and wellness education in Oxnard on Sunday.
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An immersive full day summit is bringing together mental health professionals, cultural practitioners and wellness education in Oxnard on Sunday.

It's in Oxnard on Sunday.

A wellness educator and 9/11 survivor is one of the co-creators of the immersive one-day wellness summit in Oxnard called Rooted.

"I navigated what I didn't know was, back then, PTSD and survivor's guilt," explained Ana Maria Lugo from the Rooted Wellness Summit. That experience spurred her own wellness journey, and she now shares the tools with others.

Participants can engage in sessions from keynotes to hands-on learning and breathwork, and blend cultural traditions with mental health education and practices.

Attendees will engage in 60-minute immersive sessions, including sound baths, yoga, mindfulness workshops, and cross-disciplinary panels featuring cultural practitioners and mental health professionals.

"It's dependent on four pillars," explained Lugo. "Which is the remembrance of cultural and Indigenous practices. There's the regulation, which is all somatic practices. And then there's reflection, which is a mental health practice. And then there's an integration pillar."

Rooted: A Wellness Summit takes place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oxnard Performing Arts Center.

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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday