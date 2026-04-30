2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Coast lawmaker criticizes the Secretary of Defense for his handling of the department

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:52 PM PDT
Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara grilled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday
You Tube
Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara questioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, grilled Secretary Hegseth on the cost of war in Iran, new vaccine rules for the military, and the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil.

He asked for straightforward answers, but did he get them?

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara was querying Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday when he questioned Hegseth's competence for the role.

"I stand by what I said last time you were here," Carbajal said during Wednesday's hearing. " You were incompetent then, you're incompetent now, and you're the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to incompetence."

According to Carbajal, his role is to scrutinize the administration.

"There's a lot of questions about how he has handled — and his decisions surrounding —the Iran war. [There are] questions about his decision-making, his performance, and his transparency."
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday