South Coast lawmaker criticizes the Secretary of Defense for his handling of the department

He asked for straightforward answers, but did he get them?

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara was querying Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday when he questioned Hegseth's competence for the role.

"I stand by what I said last time you were here," Carbajal said during Wednesday's hearing. " You were incompetent then, you're incompetent now, and you're the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to incompetence."

According to Carbajal, his role is to scrutinize the administration.

"There's a lot of questions about how he has handled — and his decisions surrounding —the Iran war. [There are] questions about his decision-making, his performance, and his transparency."