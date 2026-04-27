Brush fire burns near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley

Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire in the hills near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Monday afternoon, stopping it before it could threaten the library and some ranch homes in the area.

The blaze was discovered just after 1:30 p.m. on a ridge southwest of the library. Ventura County firefighters, aided by helicopter water drops, stopped the growth of the fire in less than an hour.

It burned about nine acres of brush.

No evacuations were ordered, but library officials decided to evacuate the buildings.

No structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.