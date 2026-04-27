2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Brush fire burns near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 27, 2026 at 3:49 PM PDT
Ventura County firefighters quickly knocked down a brush fire in the hills near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Monday afternoon.
Ventura County Fire Department
Ventura County firefighters quickly knocked down a brush fire in the hills near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Monday afternoon.

The complex wasn't threatened, but library officials decided to evacuate the buildings.

Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire in the hills near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Monday afternoon, stopping it before it could threaten the library and some ranch homes in the area.

The blaze was discovered just after 1:30 p.m. on a ridge southwest of the library. Ventura County firefighters, aided by helicopter water drops, stopped the growth of the fire in less than an hour.

It burned about nine acres of brush.

No evacuations were ordered, but library officials decided to evacuate the buildings.

No structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newswildfiressimi valley fireronald reagan presidential library
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco