2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pedal power comes to Santa Barbara County this May

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 24, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
CycleMAYnia returns this May with more than 30 community led biking activities across Santa Barbara County, offering residents of all ages opportunities to ride, learn, and connect during National Bike Month 2026
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments
CycleMAYnia returns this May with more than 30 community led biking activities across Santa Barbara County, offering residents of all ages opportunities to ride, learn, and connect during National Bike Month 2026

Santa Barbara residents are being urged to swap four wheels for two this May, with over 30 community led biking activities across the county.

It’s called CycleMAYnia (get it?) and is a month-long series of events designed to get us on our bikes.

"CycleMAYnia is happening all across Santa Barbara County this May with more than 30 community-led events designed to make biking fun and easy to do," said Lauren Bianchi Klemen from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

She added that the events are designed to connect everyone with the benefits of biking.

"We're making it easier this year. If you bike to the bus, you can ride transit fare-free all month long. So people can mix biking and transit really easily. And Cycling Without Age returns this year. They offer free piloted trishaw rides with reservations for people with limited mobility."

The month-long celebration kicks off at Santa Barbara Earth Day, which is April 25 and 26 at Alameda Park. Visit the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) booth near the free bike valet for event details and activities planned throughout the month.

A full calendar of events is available at CycleMAYnia.org, where residents can explore activities happening throughout the county and find rides and events near where they work and live.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday