Pedal power comes to Santa Barbara County this May

It’s called CycleMAYnia (get it?) and is a month-long series of events designed to get us on our bikes.

"CycleMAYnia is happening all across Santa Barbara County this May with more than 30 community-led events designed to make biking fun and easy to do," said Lauren Bianchi Klemen from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

She added that the events are designed to connect everyone with the benefits of biking.

"We're making it easier this year. If you bike to the bus, you can ride transit fare-free all month long. So people can mix biking and transit really easily. And Cycling Without Age returns this year. They offer free piloted trishaw rides with reservations for people with limited mobility."

The month-long celebration kicks off at Santa Barbara Earth Day, which is April 25 and 26 at Alameda Park. Visit the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) booth near the free bike valet for event details and activities planned throughout the month.