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Event focusing on the mental health of young people is taking place on Saturday in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Mental Health Awareness Community Playdate takes place on Saturday at Conejo Creek North park in Thousand Oaks from 11am-2pm and is free
Mohamad Azaam
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The Mental Health Awareness Community Playdate takes place on Saturday at Conejo Creek North park in Thousand Oaks from 11am-2pm and is free

Childhood and adolescence are critical stages for mental health.

Rapid growth and development take place in the brains of children and adolescents, and equipping children with coping tools is important.

"It's super important for children; they are obviously going through a lot in our current society. The world is not an easy place. They're expected a lot to do and we want to make sure that we are able to support them through the journey," said Shaleena Tareen, who runs Ventura County non-profit Childhood Matters, who are organizing the one-day event.

The event features hands-on wellness and mental health activities from gardening to therapy animals and fitness sessions.

"We want this to be a safe space for families to come, to learn about mental health, to be able to connect with each other, and just feel that we can talk about this without being stigmatized," said Tareen.

The Mental Health Awareness Community Playdate takes place on Saturday at Conejo Creek North Park in Thousand Oaks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday