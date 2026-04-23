Event focusing on the mental health of young people is taking place on Saturday in Ventura County

Rapid growth and development take place in the brains of children and adolescents, and equipping children with coping tools is important.

"It's super important for children; they are obviously going through a lot in our current society. The world is not an easy place. They're expected a lot to do and we want to make sure that we are able to support them through the journey," said Shaleena Tareen, who runs Ventura County non-profit Childhood Matters , who are organizing the one-day event.

The event features hands-on wellness and mental health activities from gardening to therapy animals and fitness sessions.

"We want this to be a safe space for families to come, to learn about mental health, to be able to connect with each other, and just feel that we can talk about this without being stigmatized," said Tareen.

The Mental Health Awareness Community Playdate takes place on Saturday at Conejo Creek North Park in Thousand Oaks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.