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California Coast News

Santa Barbara County man convicted of first-degree murder for setting his father on fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 22, 2026 at 3:55 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
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Unsplash

Joseph Ashley Garcia is facing a mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder with special circumstances conviction.

A jury has convicted a Santa Barbara County man, Joseph Ashley Garcia, of first-degree murder, with special circumstances, after he set his father on fire.

Lompoc Police responded to reports of a domestic dispute in June of 2022.

The 38-year-old man refused to let officers into the home. As they forced their way into the house, they heard Joseph Michael Garcia screaming because his upper body was on fire. He died 10 days later in a hospital.

The son’s attorney tried to use an insanity defense. But this week, a jury rejected the defense claims and found the younger Garcia was legally sane at the time of the crime.

He’s facing a mandatory life without the possibility of parole, with sentencing set for June.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newslompoc policelompoc
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco