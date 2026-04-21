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Pest experts warn about the cost of crop damage caused by invasive species

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
April is invasive plant pest and disease awareness month and experts are warning of the threat they pose to crops
Jack Dykinga
/
USDA
April is invasive plant pest and disease awareness month and experts are warning of the threat they pose to crops

As spring weather warms up, experts warn that this is also a time when invasive pests spread more easily.

Ventura County agriculture is threatened year-round by crop-destroying pests like the Asian citrus psyllid. But experts warn that invasive pests spread more easily as the weather warms up and people get outside.

"All these different types of pests," said David Gruchot, Assistant National Policy Manager for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. "They cause an impact with the industry for potentially leading to expensive crop losses, control efforts, all those types of things combined add up to an estimated $40 billion annually."

April is Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month. Gruchot said there are simple steps we can take to help stop the spread.

"It's important for people to report anything that they see that may be strange, that they've never seen before."

More information and resources are available at the USDA's Hungry Pests website.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday