Temporary election workers are needed in Ventura County to play key roles in the gubernatorial primary election

Wanted: 500 people to fill temporary positions with the Ventura County Elections Division for the upcoming June primary election.

"We do need a lot of election workers. We have 525,000 registered voters in Ventura County," explained Rick Velasquez, records technician for the Ventura County Clerk Registrar of Voters. Velasquez says the temporary work is a great way to be part of the democratic process.

"It's a constitutional right to vote, and I think it's so important," Velasquez continued. "We get all walks of life, we get brand new voters who are excited to vote for the first time, and we get voters (who) come in that have voted a lot. We want to make sure our election workers like working with others. They're friendly, patient, they're comfortable with a diverse group of voters."