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Temporary election workers are needed in Ventura County to play key roles in the gubernatorial primary election

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
A Statewide Gubernatorial Primary Election is coming up on June 2nd, and temporary election workers are needed to play key roles in the process.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A statewide gubernatorial primary election is coming up on June 2, and temporary election workers are needed to play key roles in the process.

The Ventura County Elections Division is seeking to fill 500 temporary extra-help positions for the upcoming June primary election.

Wanted: 500 people to fill temporary positions with the Ventura County Elections Division for the upcoming June primary election.

"We do need a lot of election workers. We have 525,000 registered voters in Ventura County," explained Rick Velasquez, records technician for the Ventura County Clerk Registrar of Voters. Velasquez says the temporary work is a great way to be part of the democratic process.

"It's a constitutional right to vote, and I think it's so important," Velasquez continued. "We get all walks of life, we get brand new voters who are excited to vote for the first time, and we get voters (who) come in that have voted a lot. We want to make sure our election workers like working with others. They're friendly, patient, they're comfortable with a diverse group of voters."

Explore more information on election worker roles.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday