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Free family fun at weekend whale celebration

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:57 PM PDT
Orcas spotted in the Santa Barbara Channel on Saturday
Louise Barnsley
Orcas spotted in the Santa Barbara Channel on Saturday

The event is being hosted at Channel Islands Harbor on Sunday.

Pacific gray whales make one of the longest migrations of any mammal, a round trip of around 10,000 miles, passing off our coastline. That’s a cause for an annual celebration at Channel Islands Harbor, with this Sunday's Celebration of the Whales Festival.

"The Pacific gray whale, earlier in the year, (is) down in Mexico mating, and after they're done in Mexico, they migrate north all the way up to Alaska, where they feed," explained Jed Chernabaeff with the Ventura County Harbor Department.

Pacific grays, humpbacks, and, on rare occasions, orcas are some of the species that can be spotted in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Sunday's event features interactive activities, education, and 12 ocean-themed chalk art installations.

The Whale Festival is a long-standing harbor tradition that celebrates the migration of the Pacific gray whale along our coast," said Chernabaeff.

The family event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Channel Islands Harbor.
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california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday