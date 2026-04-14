Free family fun at weekend whale celebration

Pacific gray whales make one of the longest migrations of any mammal, a round trip of around 10,000 miles, passing off our coastline. That’s a cause for an annual celebration at Channel Islands Harbor, with this Sunday's Celebration of the Whales Festival .

"The Pacific gray whale, earlier in the year, (is) down in Mexico mating, and after they're done in Mexico, they migrate north all the way up to Alaska, where they feed," explained Jed Chernabaeff with the Ventura County Harbor Department.

Pacific grays, humpbacks, and, on rare occasions, orcas are some of the species that can be spotted in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Sunday's event features interactive activities, education, and 12 ocean-themed chalk art installations.

The Whale Festival is a long-standing harbor tradition that celebrates the migration of the Pacific gray whale along our coast," said Chernabaeff.

The family event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Channel Islands Harbor.