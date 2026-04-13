Civil trial starts today for socialite who killed two boys racing vehicle through Westlake Village

Jury selection starts today (April 13) in the wrongful death civil suit against Rebecca Grossman, who killed Mark and Jacob Iskander in 2020.

Grossman was found guilty at a criminal trial of the 2020 murders of 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Mark.

The family was using a marked crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road on September 29, 2020, when Grossman drove her Mercedes-Benz at speeds over 70mph, racing against another vehicle driven by her boyfriend, co-defendant Scott Erickson.

Grossman's vehicle hit and caused fatal blunt force trauma injuries to both children.

The socialite, who is married to plastic surgeon Peter Grossman, is serving a 15-year sentence in state prison. She filed an appeal in June 2024, and the conviction was upheld in March this year.

The civil trial in Van Nuys is expected to take two months.