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Civil trial starts today for socialite who killed two boys racing vehicle through Westlake Village

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 13, 2026 at 12:10 PM PDT
Mark and Jacob Iskander were hit and killed by a speeding motorist as they crossed on a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020
Nancy Iskander
Mark and Jacob Iskander were hit and killed by a speeding motorist as they crossed on a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020.

Jury selection starts Monday in the wrongful death civil suit against Rebecca Grossman, who killed Mark and Jacob Iskander in 2020.

Jury selection starts today (April 13) in the wrongful death civil suit against Rebecca Grossman, who killed Mark and Jacob Iskander in 2020.

Grossman was found guilty at a criminal trial of the 2020 murders of 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Mark.

The family was using a marked crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road on September 29, 2020, when Grossman drove her Mercedes-Benz at speeds over 70mph, racing against another vehicle driven by her boyfriend, co-defendant Scott Erickson.

Grossman's vehicle hit and caused fatal blunt force trauma injuries to both children.

The socialite, who is married to plastic surgeon Peter Grossman, is serving a 15-year sentence in state prison. She filed an appeal in June 2024, and the conviction was upheld in March this year.

The civil trial in Van Nuys is expected to take two months.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday