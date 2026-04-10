Annual Ventura County Farm Day is happening 'rain or shine'

Agriculture is a multi-billion-dollar industry in Ventura County. This weekend, you have an opportunity to get to know the farms and ranches on our doorstep.

"We have agriculture happening directly adjacent to people's houses, businesses, the freeway," said Caitlin Paulus Case, Executive Director of SEEAG, the nonprofit that puts on Ventura County Farm Day each year.

"What Ventura County Farm Day offers as a chance to come out onto those farms and learn about the importance of the agricultural industry in Ventura County," said Caitlin Paulus Case, the Executive Director of SEEAG, the nonprofit that puts on Ventura County Farm Day each year.

Paulus Case added that since rain is in the forecast, what better place to be than on the farm?

"Farming has to happen, rain or shine, and farm day is a rain or shine event."

While there's no charge to attend Ventura County Farm Day, pre-registration is suggested.