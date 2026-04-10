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Annual Ventura County Farm Day is happening 'rain or shine'

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Ventura County Farm Day is going ahead "rain or shine" on Saturday
SEEAG
Agriculture is a multi-billion-dollar industry in Ventura County.

Twenty farms, ranches, and agricultural organizations in Ventura County will welcome visitors to learn about the hands and lands that provide food to local communities.

Agriculture is a multi-billion-dollar industry in Ventura County. This weekend, you have an opportunity to get to know the farms and ranches on our doorstep.

"We have agriculture happening directly adjacent to people's houses, businesses, the freeway," said Caitlin Paulus Case, Executive Director of SEEAG, the nonprofit that puts on Ventura County Farm Day each year.

"What Ventura County Farm Day offers as a chance to come out onto those farms and learn about the importance of the agricultural industry in Ventura County," said Caitlin Paulus Case, the Executive Director of SEEAG, the nonprofit that puts on Ventura County Farm Day each year.

Paulus Case added that since rain is in the forecast, what better place to be than on the farm?

"Farming has to happen, rain or shine, and farm day is a rain or shine event."

While there's no charge to attend Ventura County Farm Day, pre-registration is suggested.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday