A three-day action sports competition will take place in Downtown Ventura

It’s called the Jackalope Block Party and is the California debut of the competition, featuring some of the best skateboarders in the world competing for a $22,000 cash prize.

"There has never been a sixty-foot vert ramp put in the heart of our downtown, and that really takes a coordinated effort," pointed out Marlyss Auster, the President and CEO of Visit Ventura.

She says the event cements Ventura’s position as a hub for action sports, following the success of the X-Games, and will benefit businesses in the city.

"One of the key parts of them coming to Ventura was we really want all of the attendees and the athletes and VIPs to support our brick and mortar establishments in town," said Auster.

Travel to Ventura is offered by Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, which serves Ventura, San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

Attendees can take the Metrolink to get to Ventura, and the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) Intercity buses and Gold Coast Transit buses also offer transportation to Downtown Ventura. A free bike valet managed by Bike Ventura County will be offered for those biking to the event.