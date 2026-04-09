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A three-day action sports competition will take place in Downtown Ventura

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
The 2026 Jackalope Season is making its official first stop on the West Coast with the Jackalope Block Party in Ventura, May 1 to 3.
Jackalope
The 2026 Jackalope Season is making its official first stop on the West Coast with the Jackalope Block Party in Ventura, May 1 to 3.

An elite vert ramp competition is expected to attract thousands of visitors on the first weekend of May.

It’s called the Jackalope Block Party and is the California debut of the competition, featuring some of the best skateboarders in the world competing for a $22,000 cash prize.

"There has never been a sixty-foot vert ramp put in the heart of our downtown, and that really takes a coordinated effort," pointed out Marlyss Auster, the President and CEO of Visit Ventura.

She says the event cements Ventura’s position as a hub for action sports, following the success of the X-Games, and will benefit businesses in the city.

"One of the key parts of them coming to Ventura was we really want all of the attendees and the athletes and VIPs to support our brick and mortar establishments in town," said Auster.

Travel to Ventura is offered by Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, which serves Ventura, San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

Attendees can take the Metrolink to get to Ventura, and the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) Intercity buses and Gold Coast Transit buses also offer transportation to Downtown Ventura. A free bike valet managed by Bike Ventura County will be offered for those biking to the event. 

The Jackalope Block Party in Ventura is free and will run from May 1 to 3.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday