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New daily round-trip train between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo is aimed at commuters

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 8, 2026 at 10:05 AM PDT
Beginning May 4, 2026, a new daily roundtrip will expand service between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo, improving regional connectivity and providing additional travel options for commuters and leisure travelers.
Hand-out/Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner
/
Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner
Beginning May 4, 2026, a new daily round-trip route will expand service between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo, improving regional connectivity and providing additional travel options for commuters and leisure travelers.

The Pacific Surfliner adds an extra service, with six daily trips to Goleta and three to San Luis Obispo.

Beginning May 4, a new daily round-trip train route will expand service between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo. The aim is to improve regional connectivity and provide additional travel options for commuters and leisure travelers.

The service expansion, which starts May 4, increases Pacific Surfliner frequencies to six daily trips to Goleta and three daily trips to San Luis Obispo.

"This new train will get to Ventura at 7:11, Santa Barbara at 7:56, and then Goleta at 8:11, and San Luis Obispo at 10:53," said Alyssa Dowdalls, with the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency. "We're hoping this northbound service will provide that extra option for people who want to find a new way to get to work."

Dowdalls said the additional round-trip improves schedule availability and offers a comfortable alternative to driving.

"If you can work on the train and take calls and make that time actually work for you, versus sitting in your car, you could actually be efficient with your time on a train," she said.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday