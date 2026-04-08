New daily round-trip train between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo is aimed at commuters

Beginning May 4, a new daily round-trip train route will expand service between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo. The aim is to improve regional connectivity and provide additional travel options for commuters and leisure travelers.

The service expansion, which starts May 4, increases Pacific Surfliner frequencies to six daily trips to Goleta and three daily trips to San Luis Obispo.

"This new train will get to Ventura at 7:11, Santa Barbara at 7:56, and then Goleta at 8:11, and San Luis Obispo at 10:53," said Alyssa Dowdalls, with the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency. "We're hoping this northbound service will provide that extra option for people who want to find a new way to get to work."

Dowdalls said the additional round-trip improves schedule availability and offers a comfortable alternative to driving.

"If you can work on the train and take calls and make that time actually work for you, versus sitting in your car, you could actually be efficient with your time on a train," she said.