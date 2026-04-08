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California Coast News

Citations and arrests dropped during the 2026 spring break weekend in Isla Vista

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:23 PM PDT
An aerial view of Isla Vista during 2026 spring break weekend.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
An aerial view of Isla Vista during 2026 spring break weekend.

Alternative events for students and increased enforcement were credited for discouraging unsanctioned street parties.

Santa Barbara County public safety officials say the number of arrests and citations from spring break parties in Isla Vista dropped significantly this year.

Officials credit a combination of alternative activities for students and increased enforcement.

There was a lot of concern about the potential for a major event commonly called Deltopia in Isla Vista last weekend. It's a series of large unsanctioned, unsponsored street parties.

Past spring breaks have resulted in hundreds of citations and arrests and a significant spike in emergency medical calls.

This year, the Isla Vista Community Services District sponsored an alternative daytime event, and UCSB students had a nighttime concert.

The county also enacted new amplified music restrictions to limit street parties.

"Last year, we had 485 people cited, and 84 arrested," said Lt. Joe Schmidt, commander of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, which handles law enforcement duties for Isla Vista. "This last weekend, we had 42 citations and six arrests, a 92% decrease."

Based on this year’s results, the officials are hoping to reduce the number of deputies working overtime to help deal with future spring break concerns.
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california coast newscal coast newsisla vistadeltopia
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco