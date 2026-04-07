Many women who rely on an estrogen patch are struggling to have their prescriptions filled

Estrogen patches formerly carried a warning, but it was removed late last year, causing a rise in demand and a supply shortage .

"It is a very basic medication that really can make a huge difference for women as they go through perimenopause and into menopause said Jacqueline Perez, founder of digital platform Kuel Life , which supports women in midlife and beyond.

Perez added that the estrogen patch shortage is not just a supply chain glitch but a wider illustration of how women of menopausal age have been failed or ignored for years.

"It's actually not a great report card for the medical community. And these are our mothers, our sisters, our wives, our CEOs, our government officials — that sometimes have difficulty functioning without this medication."