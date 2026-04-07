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Many women who rely on an estrogen patch are struggling to have their prescriptions filled

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:08 PM PDT
There are concerns about a shortage of the availability estrogen patches
Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition
/
Unsplash
There are concerns about a shortage of estrogen patches.

Supply is failing to meet demand of the hormone treatment for menopause.

Estrogen patches formerly carried a warning, but it was removed late last year, causing a rise in demand and a supply shortage.

"It is a very basic medication that really can make a huge difference for women as they go through perimenopause and into menopause said Jacqueline Perez, founder of digital platform Kuel Life, which supports women in midlife and beyond.

Perez added that the estrogen patch shortage is not just a supply chain glitch but a wider illustration of how women of menopausal age have been failed or ignored for years.

"It's actually not a great report card for the medical community. And these are our mothers, our sisters, our wives, our CEOs, our government officials — that sometimes have difficulty functioning without this medication."
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday