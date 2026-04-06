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A new safe housing option for survivors of domestic violence officially opens in Ventura

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:09 AM PDT
A new safe housing option for survivors of domestic violence officially opens in Ventura
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
A new safe housing option for survivors of domestic violence officially opens in Ventura

The new domestic violence shelter provides 10 spaces for a 15-20 day safe housing option.

"This is transformative because it comes with support, dignity, and it also creates a community," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nazarenko.

Nazarenko said the sheltered housing, alongside immediate access to support advocacy and care, is a critical step towards breaking the cycle of violence.

"Right next door [to the housing], you will have victim advocates, members of law enforcement, people they can go to for support and assistance, because what we understand is the more barriers you put on this process, the more likely they're to go back to the battered home," said Nazarenko.

"This is really, I believe, breaking the cycle of violence and really giving them a new pathway of hope."

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cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday