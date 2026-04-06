A new safe housing option for survivors of domestic violence officially opens in Ventura

"This is transformative because it comes with support, dignity, and it also creates a community," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nazarenko.

Nazarenko said the sheltered housing, alongside immediate access to support advocacy and care, is a critical step towards breaking the cycle of violence.

"Right next door [to the housing], you will have victim advocates, members of law enforcement, people they can go to for support and assistance, because what we understand is the more barriers you put on this process, the more likely they're to go back to the battered home," said Nazarenko.

"This is really, I believe, breaking the cycle of violence and really giving them a new pathway of hope."