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Concerns about restarting oil production off the Gaviota Coast voiced by local tribal leaders

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 27, 2026 at 4:26 PM PDT
Coastal Band of Chumash Indians shared concerns about the environmental dangers of restarting the Sable pipeline off the Gaviota coast, on Friday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Coastal Band of Chumash Indians shared concerns about the environmental dangers of restarting the Sable pipeline off the Gaviota coast, on Friday.

The Coastal Band of Chumash Indians is protesting the restart of a pipeline that ruptured in 2015.

It was described as an act of joyful resistance, as traditional singers and dancers celebrated Chumash culture.

But there were also serious environmental concerns shared on Friday in Santa Barbara about the controversial resumption of oil production for the first time since the 2015 oil spill.

"This pipeline has already proven it is unstable. It is too old," said former tribal chair Mia Lopez.

Leaders expressed their concerns that the pipeline is old and an accident waiting to happen
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Leaders expressed their concerns that the pipeline is old and an accident waiting to happen

Lopez said restarting the pipeline is an accident waiting to happen again.

"It's not a question of if but when," said Lopez. "We're just waiting to see when those old weak pipelines will burst, and they will.

Sable Offshore restarted oil production off the Gaviota coast after the Trump administration stepped in with an executive order earlier this month.
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california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday
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