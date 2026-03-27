Concerns about restarting oil production off the Gaviota Coast voiced by local tribal leaders

It was described as an act of joyful resistance, as traditional singers and dancers celebrated Chumash culture.

But there were also serious environmental concerns shared on Friday in Santa Barbara about the controversial resumption of oil production for the first time since the 2015 oil spill.

"This pipeline has already proven it is unstable. It is too old," said former tribal chair Mia Lopez.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Leaders expressed their concerns that the pipeline is old and an accident waiting to happen

Lopez said restarting the pipeline is an accident waiting to happen again.

"It's not a question of if but when," said Lopez. "We're just waiting to see when those old weak pipelines will burst, and they will.

Sable Offshore restarted oil production off the Gaviota coast after the Trump administration stepped in with an executive order earlier this month.