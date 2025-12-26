Environmental groups sue to block federal approval of Santa Barbara County oil pipeline restart

A federal agency has given approval to controversial efforts to restart the Santa Barbara County oil pipeline which ruptured in 2015, causing a massive spill, but enviromental groups filed suit to try to block the effort.

The Federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration gave approval December 22 to Sable Offshore Corporation's efforts to restart the pipeline. The resumption of the operation of the pipeline would allow Sable to restart production from three offshore oil platforms.

Environmental groups have opposed the restart efforts, asserting resuming operations would set the stage for another disaster involving the decades old infrastructure. Sable contends that it's repaired and tested the system, and added safety measures well beyond what's required.

The 2015 accident spilled 140,000 gallons of crude oil on the Gaviota Coast.

Sable had sought restart approval from the California Fire Marshal's Office, which regulates a number of pipelines in the state. But, after those efforts stalled, Sable claimed the pipeline meets the requirements for being managed by federal regulators, and asked for approval from a federal pipeline agency. In just a few weeks, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) approved the restart.

After word came that the pipeline restart had been granted, the Santa Barbara-based Environmental Defense Center and more than a half other groups filed suit against the U.S. Department of Transportation, PHMSA, and some key officials. The suit asserts the federal agency ignored federal laws requiring environmental review and public input before making a decision.

On Friday afternoon, the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it would accept briefs related to the case. EDC officials say they expect a ruling Tuesday.

The EDC officials said Sable, and the Trump Administration are rushing to get the pipeline operational before the end of the year. They contend it's an effort to skirt a new law which takes effect January 1 which would force Sable to get a State Coastal Commission permit before it could restart the pipeline.

There are also a number of state, and Santa Barbara County permits which are necessary for operating the facilities, and the status of some of those are questionable. There are multiple lawsuit linked to the controversy. And, there's a court ruling which requires Sable to give 10 days notice to envirtonmental groups of its intent to restart the pipeline.