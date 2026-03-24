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California Coast News

Man enters guilty plea to charge stemming from fatal forklift accident on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 24, 2026 at 3:29 PM PDT
Lucien Alexe
Lucien Alexe
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Unsplash

Former Santa Maria Airport official David Baskett was sentenced to one year's probation.

A former Santa Maria Airport District Director pleaded guilty to a vehicular manslaughter charge stemming from a fatal traffic accident involving a forklift truck.

Prosecutors say David Baskett negligently moved the forklift onto Skyway Drive, leading to the May 2024 accident. The forklift's 8-foot-long forks extended into traffic lanes. An oncoming pickup truck hit the forks. Tiffany Ann Peterson, who was a passenger in the pickup, was killed instantly.

Baskett had initially pleaded not guilty in the case. As a result of a court agreement, he entered a guilty plea to one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. The 83-year-old Baskett was sentenced to one year of probation.

He lost his bid for reelection to the airport board last year. But, he’s still a member of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees.
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california coast newscal coast newssanta mariasanta maria airport
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco