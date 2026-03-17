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Bi-monthly repair café in Santa Barbara is getting new life out of broken items

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:06 PM PDT
Community Environmental Council
The pop-up repair café is a way to keep treasured items out of landfill and learn hands on repair skills.

Do you have a pile of items that need repairing, but you never get around to it, or don’t have the skills? A new event in Santa Barbara could give you the nudge you need to fix them.

The pop-up repair café is a way to keep treasured items out of landfill and learn hands-on repair skills.

"It's about making use of items that you already have and keeping them in good condition rather than throwing them away before they go into the landfill," said Kathi King from the Community Environmental Council.

The events will be held every two months and celebrate repair, reuse, and responsible consumption, said King.

"From sweaters to pants that need hemming to a zipper that needs fixing or buttons sewn on. And then there are other specialties like electronics, and people have brought in like vintage blenders or toasters, or you know items that they really are attached to but need to get them back into working condition," said King.

The Repair Café is Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CEC’s Environmental Hub in Santa Barbara.

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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday