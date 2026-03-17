Bi-monthly repair café in Santa Barbara is getting new life out of broken items
Do you have a pile of items that need repairing, but you never get around to it, or don’t have the skills? A new event in Santa Barbara could give you the nudge you need to fix them.
The pop-up repair café is a way to keep treasured items out of landfill and learn hands-on repair skills.
"It's about making use of items that you already have and keeping them in good condition rather than throwing them away before they go into the landfill," said Kathi King from the Community Environmental Council.
The events will be held every two months and celebrate repair, reuse, and responsible consumption, said King.
"From sweaters to pants that need hemming to a zipper that needs fixing or buttons sewn on. And then there are other specialties like electronics, and people have brought in like vintage blenders or toasters, or you know items that they really are attached to but need to get them back into working condition," said King.
The Repair Café is Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CEC’s Environmental Hub in Santa Barbara.