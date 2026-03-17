Bi-monthly repair café in Santa Barbara is getting new life out of broken items

The pop-up repair café is a way to keep treasured items out of landfill and learn hands-on repair skills.

"It's about making use of items that you already have and keeping them in good condition rather than throwing them away before they go into the landfill," said Kathi King from the Community Environmental Council.

The events will be held every two months and celebrate repair, reuse, and responsible consumption, said King.

"From sweaters to pants that need hemming to a zipper that needs fixing or buttons sewn on. And then there are other specialties like electronics, and people have brought in like vintage blenders or toasters, or you know items that they really are attached to but need to get them back into working condition," said King.