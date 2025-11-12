2025
Mother of missing Central Coast girl enters not guilty plea in court to unrelated criminal charge

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 12, 2025 at 5:45 PM PST
Surveillance video released by authorities of Ashlee Buzzard (left) and her daughter Melodee wearing disguises at a Lompoc rental car office. This was days before a road trip during which the girl was last seen.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office
Surveillance video released by authorities of Ashlee Buzzard (left) and her daughter Melodee wearing disguises at a Lompoc rental car office. This was days before a road trip during which the girl was last seen.

Ashlee Buzzard was released but ordered to wear a GPS monitor. Her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee, is still missing after last being seen a month ago.

The mother of a Central Coast girl who’s been missing for more than a month entered a not guilty plea in court to an unrelated criminal charge.

Ashlee Buzzard was charged with false imprisonment stemming from a November 6 incident at her Vandenberg Village home.

A man who had befriended Buzzard had offered to help find her daughter. In a statement, Tyler Brewer said Buzzard became upset about what she'd told him. According to Brewer, she initially refused to let him leave her home and brandished a box cutter.

Investigators say Brewer was eventually allowed to leave. After entering her plea on Wednesday, Buzzard was released but ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

A search has been underway for Buzzard’s nine-year-old daughter, Melodee, who was last seen during a road trip to Nebraska a month ago.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say the mother has been uncooperative with their efforts to find the missing girl.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
