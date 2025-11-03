2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Central Coast girl still missing nearly a month after her disappearance

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:03 PM PST
Melodee Buzzard (left) and her mother Ashlee Buzzard picking up a rental car October 7.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Melodee Buzzard (left) and her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, are seen picking up a rental car on October 7.

Melodee Buzzard was last seen on a road trip to Nebraska. Investigators have recently discovered that the license plates on the rental car used were changed during the trip.

The case of a missing Central Coast girl is puzzling investigators, even as they continue to gather leads.

Nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard of Vandenberg Village was last seen on surveillance video nearly a month ago.

She was reported missing by Lompoc Unified School District officials when she repeatedly failed to show up for school. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials visited her home and talked to her mother, Ashlee.

They say she didn’t have an explanation as to the girl’s whereabouts and was uncooperative.

Investigators are focusing on a road trip to Nebraska that Ashlee and Melodee took in a rental car. Surveillance video showed both of them wearing disguises as they picked up the car.

The girl was last seen in a video on the return trip, near the Colorado-Utah border.

Investigators are now stating that at one point during the trip, the rental car’s license plates were allegedly changed, apparently to evade detection. But the original plates were later reinstalled.

Melodee was not with her mother when the car was returned.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmissing girl
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco