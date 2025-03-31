Ventura County's creatives come together to help shape its future

It’s a one-day gathering of artists, culture-makers and creative professionals who are shaping the future of Ventura County’s arts’ economy.

The industry is worth $3.1 billion, says Ventura County Arts and Culture Manager David Yoshitomi. He is one of the speakers at the event which will unveil a plan that the local creative community will help to shape.

"There's a lot of industries that are represented under that umbrella of the creative economy there and really impacts our lives in a daily manner, not only from the economic output, but from the clothes we're wearing to the furniture we're sitting on, to the radio stations we're listening to, to the films and TV we're watching," said Yoshitomi.

It’s $25 for a full day of programming, including coffee, snacks, a catered BBQ lunch, and a happy hour with a free drink.

ReFrame Ventura takes place at Studio Channel Islands on Sunday April 6 from 10am.