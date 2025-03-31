2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ventura County's creatives come together to help shape its future

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:21 PM PDT
Reframe Ventura County is a one-day gathering of artists, culture-makers, and creative professionals who are shaping the future of Ventura County’s arts economy
RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
/
Unsplash
Reframe Ventura County is a one-day gathering of artists, culture-makers, and creative professionals who are shaping the future of Ventura County’s arts economy

ReFrame Ventura County is a one-day gathering of artists, culture-makers, and creative professionals who are shaping the future of Ventura County’s arts economy.

It’s a one-day gathering of artists, culture-makers and creative professionals who are shaping the future of Ventura County’s arts’ economy.

The industry is worth $3.1 billion, says Ventura County Arts and Culture Manager David Yoshitomi. He is one of the speakers at the event which will unveil a plan that the local creative community will help to shape.

"There's a lot of industries that are represented under that umbrella of the creative economy there and really impacts our lives in a daily manner, not only from the economic output, but from the clothes we're wearing to the furniture we're sitting on, to the radio stations we're listening to, to the films and TV we're watching," said Yoshitomi.

It’s $25 for a full day of programming, including coffee, snacks, a catered BBQ lunch, and a happy hour with a free drink.

ReFrame Ventura takes place at Studio Channel Islands on Sunday April 6 from 10am.

Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday