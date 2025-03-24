Displaced residents spend night in a Red Cross shelter after Ventura building fire

Ron Mack is perched on a Red Cross camping cot, wearing the clothes he left his room in on Sunday morning, when a fire broke out at his home for the last five years, the Ventura Inn.

"Ten fire engines on Main Street. Fire on my floor of the Ventura Inn!" said Mack. "I forgot everything in my room, phone everything, and then I couldn't go back to my room. Problems," he added.

He’s one of a number of the residents displaced by the fire which left one person dead, who spent the night at this American Red Cross Center. Dave Wagner is a public affairs volunteer with the organization.

"Many of them, about a dozen, didn't have a place to stay for that evening because of the damage to their apartments. We are providing them a safe place to sleep, three meals a day, some hygiene—showers—and whatever else care that they need," said Wagner.