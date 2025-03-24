2025
Displaced residents spend night in a Red Cross shelter after Ventura building fire

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 24, 2025 at 4:17 PM PDT
An American Red Cross shelter has been set up for those displaced by a fire at the Ventura Inn on Sunday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
One person died in the fire and several others were treated at the scene.

Ron Mack is perched on a Red Cross camping cot, wearing the clothes he left his room in on Sunday morning, when a fire broke out at his home for the last five years, the Ventura Inn.

"Ten fire engines on Main Street. Fire on my floor of the Ventura Inn!" said Mack. "I forgot everything in my room, phone everything, and then I couldn't go back to my room. Problems," he added.

He’s one of a number of the residents displaced by the fire which left one person dead, who spent the night at this American Red Cross Center. Dave Wagner is a public affairs volunteer with the organization.

"Many of them, about a dozen, didn't have a place to stay for that evening because of the damage to their apartments. We are providing them a safe place to sleep, three meals a day, some hygiene—showers—and whatever else care that they need," said Wagner.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
