California Coast News

One dead in building fire in Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 23, 2025 at 11:22 PM PDT




Nearly two dozen people displaced.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze in a downtown Ventura building which left one person dead, and displaced about two dozen others.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Sunday at the Ventura Inn, on the 400 block of East Main Street in downtown Ventura. One person was pronounced dead and several others were treated at the scene.

Virtually all of the 90 rooms in the building were occupied at the time. The American Red Cross reports that about two dozen people were displaced. A shelter was set up at Ventura College.
