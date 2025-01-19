2025
California Coast News

A new round of extreme Santa Ana winds is in the forecast for Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 19, 2025 at 11:58 PM PST

Wind could hit 30-50 miles an hour for inland areas, and 80+ mile an hour winds are possible for mountain areas.

More extreme Santa Ana winds are in the forecast for parts of the Tri-Counties, ones creating a new wildfire threat for the region.

There's a new Particular Dangerous Situation Red Flag Alert in the forecast from noon Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

The wind could range from the 30-50 mile an hour range on the coast and inland, to more than 80 miles an hour in the mountains.

There could also be strong wind the the Highway 118 and 126 corridors.

While the forecast is for the strongest wind to come Tuesday into Wednesday, some Santa Anas could continue into Thursday,
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
