A new round of extreme Santa Ana winds is in the forecast for Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

More extreme Santa Ana winds are in the forecast for parts of the Tri-Counties, ones creating a new wildfire threat for the region.

There's a new Particular Dangerous Situation Red Flag Alert in the forecast from noon Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

The wind could range from the 30-50 mile an hour range on the coast and inland, to more than 80 miles an hour in the mountains.

There could also be strong wind the the Highway 118 and 126 corridors.

While the forecast is for the strongest wind to come Tuesday into Wednesday, some Santa Anas could continue into Thursday,