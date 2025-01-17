There's a break from the Santa Ana winds in the Tri-Counties, but they may return next week

After weeks of high and sometimes extreme wildfire danger in the

Tri-Counties, we are finally getting a break. But, it may not be a long one.

We’ll have a cooler, onshore flow in the region for the next few days.

It will give firefighters trying to mop up Southern California’s wildfires some much needed relief.

But. meteorologists say they latest computer models show the chance for another Santa Ana wind event next year. They say it would once again be focused on Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, possibly Monday night into Tuesday. If it happens, it’s expected to be a moderate event, not like the destructive extreme ones we’ve seen during the last three months.

There’s also the chance of a second one later in the week, but forecasters say it’s simply too early to tell for sure.