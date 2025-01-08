Extreme wind which created fire threat for Tri-Counties, fueled LA County infernos expect to ease

The wind that’s fueled the Southern California firestorm, and spiked the wildfire danger in the Tri-Counties is expected to ease as we move through the day Wednesday.

Fortunately, the Central and South Coasts haven't had major fires like the ones hitting Los Angeles County.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the extreme wind that’s hitting the region is going to ease Wednesday, but not as soon as everyone had hoped.

They say we should see a noticeable dropoff late Wednesday morning. But, they say it could be early evening before the wind drops below warning levels.

So, the wildfire danger will remain high through the day Wednesday. The Red Flag Warnings are expected to end by early evening.

Wind speeds in Ventura County have been in the 35 to 60 mile an hour range, with peaks of around 80 miles an hour in Simi Valley’s foothills.

After a break Thursday there’s the potential for two more Santa Ana wind events, with one Friday, and one early next week. However, they are expected to be much weaker than the extreme conditions we’ve been experiencing.

Hundreds of firefighters from the Tri-Counties are in L-A County helping to fight the major fires burning there. Crews from Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties are part of the firefight.

The Pacific Palisades Fire has also impacted commuter travel to LA County. The Pacific Coast Highway is closed between Malibu and Santa Monica, so people headed south from Ventura County need to use the 101, and 405 Freeways.