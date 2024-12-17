Return of Santa Ana winds trigger new wildfire concerns for parts of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

The Santa Ana winds are back for parts of the Tri-Counties, with some Red Flag Warnings and potential precautionary Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Once again, the focus is on Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

20 to 40 mile an hour wind is likely for much of Ventura County, and western Los Angeles County. Gusts to 60 miles an hour are possible.

While the wind is strong, it’s not expected to reach the same king of extreme peaks which helped push Ventura County’s Mountain Fire, and LA County’s Franklin Fire out of control.

There is a Fire Weather Warning for parts of Ventura and LA Counties, as well as a Red Flag Warning until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The situation has prompted warnings about potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs. More than 18,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County could be affected. Around 1200 customers in Santa Barbara County have also been put on notice about possible shutdowns.