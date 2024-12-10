The worst may be over, but we're not done with Santa Ana winds in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

Firefighters are continuing to battle Malibu’s Franklin Fire, which has burned more than 2800 acres of land and destroyed or damaged a number of homes.

Forecasters say the Santa Ana winds have peaked, but note we could still see dangerous wildfire conditions for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties into Wednesday.

Top wind speeds in the region have been around 80 miles an hour range, on Boney Peak in the Santa Monica Mountains. Wind speeds in the foothills above Malibu, where the Franklin Fire is burning, hit 50 to 60 miles an hour.

While the wind may have peaked, there is still plenty of potential for problems. After a bit of a break Tuesday afternoon, we could see wind in the 40 to 50 mile an hour range into Wednesday morning.

A Red Flag Warning with a special Particularly Dangerous Situation tag remains in effect into Wednesday morning.

More than 12,000 Southern California Edison customers in Ventura County have been impacted by precautionary Public Safety Power Shutoffs and more than 54,000 others could still be impacted.

The wind is expected to drop out of the forecast Wednesday night, with a weak storm system bringing a chance of showers north of Santa Barbara.

