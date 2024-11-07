2024
Thousands of people spent the night out of their homes after being evacuated because of the Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 7, 2024 at 4:17 PM PST
Thousands of people were evacuated out of their homes in Ventura County because of the Mountain Fire and some went to the evacuation center
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Some spent the night at an emergency evacuation center in Camarillo

Carol-Ann Higa is seated in the evacuation center at Padre Serra Parish Church in Camarillo.

"You're kind of at a shock to see that the fire is that close," she told KCLU.

Higa's been here overnight, alongside other local residents who had to leave their homes as the Mountain Fire swept into Camarillo Heights on Wednesday. She says that she didn't get much sleep but is grateful to those here helping her and others like her.

She’s one of the lucky ones, her home is safe, but she tells me she has severe asthma and explains that she sometimes needs to use an oxygen machine but has no power at her home.

"I use it as needed, but I had to use it yesterday. As soon as I went out of the house, I couldn't breathe. I was like barely able to talk. And I'm like, 'Okay, what am I going to do?'," she said.

"I've never been in a fire like that before," she said.

For now, she will stay here where there’s power and food and an army of red Cross volunteers.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
