Ventura County's Mountain Fire grows Thursday, but expansion is in rural areas to the northeast

Firefighters say Ventura County's Mountain Fire has continued to grow, but instead of expanding on its southern edge in Camarillo, it has pushed into rural areas on its northeast side.

It now stands at more than 19,600 acres burned. Containment still remains at 0%.

There was little smoke or fire visible in the Camarillo area Thursday morning, where a number of homes burned on Wednesday. Ventura County Fire officials say they are surveying the burn zone, and that they aren't ready to say how many houses they think were destroyed, and damaged.

The growth in the fire was on its northeast side, north of Somis, and south of Santa Paula. New evacuation orders were added to some rural areas outside of Santa Paula. Smoke from that side of the fire has been blowing back into Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo.

Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff says with the concern about potential flareups, it's still too early for people to be allowed to return to evacuation zones. The number of people in those areas is estimated at more than 10,000.