Cal State Channel Islands cancels classes amid Mountain Fire threat
CSU Channel Islands campus remains safe but classes are cancelled for Thursday and Friday.
Due to severe disruptions from the Mountain Fire and significant impacts on several members of the campus community, campus operations and classes are cancelled for the rest of the week.
It's one of a number of educational institutions which have closed because of the impact and threat of the wildfire which is currently 0% contained and has destroyed multiple homes in Ventura County.
Cal Lutheran University cancelled classes at its Oxnard campus.