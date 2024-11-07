2024
Cal State Channel Islands cancels classes amid Mountain Fire threat

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 7, 2024 at 6:35 AM PST
CSU Channel Islands campus remains safe but classes are cancelled for Thursday and Friday.

Due to severe disruptions from the Mountain Fire and significant impacts on several members of the campus community, campus operations and classes are cancelled for the rest of the week.

It's one of a number of educational institutions which have closed because of the impact and threat of the wildfire which is currently 0% contained and has destroyed multiple homes in Ventura County.

Cal Lutheran University cancelled classes at its Oxnard campus.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
