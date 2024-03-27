Searching for wineries in Santa Barbara County? There's an app for that!

Whether you’re looking for a tasting room, vineyard, farmers market or farm stand in Santa Barbara County, the new AgriDiscovery mobile app can help you find them.

"It's something that was needed. It's just very practical. It shows you on the map wherever you need to go. You might be able to choose from varietals to taste," explained Hancock College’s Viticulture Instructor Alfredo Koch. Students from the college have been hands-on with the app’s development, by contacting and gathering information for more than 100 local businesses in Santa Barbara County.

"We started with vineyards. First, we reached out to producers and we had a very good response and had many students working this task, just contacting their producers and doing all the data input," said Koch.

The app is free to all for Apple devices and android.