'Help can't wait:' Call for blood donors this Spring

"Help can't wait," is the message from the Red Cross. The organization say that blood donors are needed to ensure supplies stay available for those who need it.

"It's the blood that's on the shelves that helps people experience in an emergency, whether that is someone who experienced a car accident or a new mom going through childbirth or cancer, or sickle cell patients," said Taylor Poisall from the American Red Cross. She says people of all blood types are needed to ensure hospitals meet the daily demand for blood transfusions.

"Type O is the most needed in an emergency. But then there's also people who have rare blood types who can get matched to other people with rare blood type. So we encourage everyone to give us more [blood]," she said.

The Red Cross are running blood drives across our region:

Camarillo:

3/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Betty Plotkin Center, 836 Calle Plano

3/28/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., CA State Channel Islands Red Cross Club, 1 University Dr

3/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Betty Plotkin Center, 836 Calle Plano

Moorpark

3/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Moorpark College Associated Students, 7075 Campus Rd

Port Hueneme

3/29/2024: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Navy Federal Credit Union, 535 W Channel Islands Blvd Simi Valley

3/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rancho Santa Susana Community Center, 5005 Los Angeles Ave

3/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Rancho Santa Susana Community Center, 5005 Los Angeles Ave

Thousand Oaks

3/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thousand Oaks Inn, 75 W Thousand Oaks Blvd

3/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thousand Oaks Inn, 75 W Thousand Oaks Blvd

3/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thousand Oaks Inn, 75 W Thousand Oaks Blvd

3/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thousand Oaks Inn, 75 W Thousand Oaks Blvd Ventura

3/12/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 36 S. Figueroa St.

3/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., El Camino High School, 61 Day Rd

3/20/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, 101 S Laurel St

3/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road

3/22/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Ventura Family YMCA Bloodmobile, 3760 Telegraph Rd

3/26/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 36 S. Figueroa St.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.