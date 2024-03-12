2024
'Help can't wait:' Call for blood donors this Spring

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
The American Red Cross are appealing for blood donors
Red Cross
The American Red Cross are appealing for blood donors

It’s a way to save the life of a stranger.

"Help can't wait," is the message from the Red Cross. The organization say that blood donors are needed to ensure supplies stay available for those who need it.

"It's the blood that's on the shelves that helps people experience in an emergency, whether that is someone who experienced a car accident or a new mom going through childbirth or cancer, or sickle cell patients," said Taylor Poisall from the American Red Cross. She says people of all blood types are needed to ensure hospitals meet the daily demand for blood transfusions.

"Type O is the most needed in an emergency. But then there's also people who have rare blood types who can get matched to other people with rare blood type. So we encourage everyone to give us more [blood]," she said.

The Red Cross are running blood drives across our region:

Camarillo:
3/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Betty Plotkin Center, 836 Calle Plano
3/28/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., CA State Channel Islands Red Cross Club, 1 University Dr
3/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Betty Plotkin Center, 836 Calle Plano 

Moorpark
3/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Moorpark College Associated Students, 7075 Campus Rd 

Port Hueneme
3/29/2024: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Navy Federal Credit Union, 535 W Channel Islands Blvd Simi Valley
3/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rancho Santa Susana Community Center, 5005 Los Angeles Ave
3/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Rancho Santa Susana Community Center, 5005 Los Angeles Ave 

Thousand Oaks
3/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thousand Oaks Inn, 75 W Thousand Oaks Blvd
3/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thousand Oaks Inn, 75 W Thousand Oaks Blvd
3/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thousand Oaks Inn, 75 W Thousand Oaks Blvd
3/27/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thousand Oaks Inn, 75 W Thousand Oaks Blvd Ventura
3/12/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 36 S. Figueroa St.
3/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., El Camino High School, 61 Day Rd
3/20/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Ventura Center for Spiritual Living, 101 S Laurel St
3/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road
3/22/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Ventura Family YMCA Bloodmobile, 3760 Telegraph Rd
3/26/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 36 S. Figueroa St.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
