Picketing in the rain: Cal State University faculty and some staff strike over pay

"Classes cancelled", reads a sign at Cal State Channel Islands entrance. Professors, librarians, coaches and other workers are picketing in the rain, as the California Faculty Association called for a five day strike starting Monday.

"It is too expensive to live here and our students suffer because of that," said Gregory Wood, who has been teaching physics for 18 years at CSUCI.

He says the faculty are mindful of disruption to students.

"We're extremely concerned with the education of our students. And if we do not take this act - if we do not catch up to inflation now - it is unclear when we will," he said.

"Every single person in California believes this is a place of learning and not a place to maximize revenue. They have the money for our races and much, much more. This is why we're at loggerheads," he said.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU

00523_CSU Strike 1 CF V2.mp3 KCLU's Caroline Feraday reports Listen • 0:52

The University says they don’t have the money and reserve funds cannot be tapped for wage hikes.

Alongside faculty are students, like Seth Curtin, who is studying applied physics, who are here to support the university staff.

"Their teaching conditions are our learning conditions," Curtin told KCLU. "And so by supporting them, I'm supporting myself. But also, the faculty have had a really big effect on my life and how I feel like I've developed in school. And so I want to help support them and return the favor," he said.

The University told KCLU that they reman open and operational.

"CSU Channel Islands has not cancelled classes or student services and the University is maintaining operations to minimize disruptions to ensure the strike poses no hardships on our students.