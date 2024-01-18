Hundreds impacted by storms in Ventura County last month have attended federal support center

Hundreds of vehicles and homes were damaged in Port Hueneme and Oxnard in a major storm last month.

"A real catastrophic event," said George Kostyrko from the Federal Small Business Administration.

The SBA have set up a temporary center at South Oxnard library to help those impacted apply for low interest loan assistance.

"For those that are underinsured or that have no insurance at all, there's an opportunity for a low interest loan for renters, homeowners and business owners to get back on their feet and repair some of the physical damage that the storm brought," said Kostyrko.

"Saturday was extraordinary. We had over 100 people here. So as a result of the extraordinary response, we went ahead and expanded our hours both during the week and on the weekends," he said.

Those seeking SBA loans for storm damage have until March 11th to apply.

To obtain more information about SBA disaster loans, visit sba.gov/disaster , call the Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, or send an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. You can apply online using SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster .