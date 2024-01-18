2024
Hundreds impacted by storms in Ventura County last month have attended federal support center

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 18, 2024 at 11:56 AM PST
The Small Business Administration have set up a temporary center here at South Oxnard library to help those impacted in the county by last month's storms
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The Small Business Administration have set up a temporary center here at South Oxnard library to help those impacted in the county by last month's storms

The Small Business Administration says demand has been high for their services in Oxnard and Port Hueneme.

Hundreds of vehicles and homes were damaged in Port Hueneme and Oxnard in a major storm last month.

"A real catastrophic event," said George Kostyrko from the Federal Small Business Administration.

The SBA have set up a temporary center at South Oxnard library to help those impacted apply for low interest loan assistance.

"For those that are underinsured or that have no insurance at all, there's an opportunity for a low interest loan for renters, homeowners and business owners to get back on their feet and repair some of the physical damage that the storm brought," said Kostyrko.

"Saturday was extraordinary. We had over 100 people here. So as a result of the extraordinary response, we went ahead and expanded our hours both during the week and on the weekends," he said.

Those seeking SBA loans for storm damage have until March 11th to apply.

To obtain more information about SBA disaster loans, visit  sba.gov/disaster , call the Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, or send an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. You can apply online using SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster .
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
