Big test! Military says ground intercept test mission from Central Coast was successful

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM PST
Defense Department officials say a missile intercept test from Vandenberg Space Force Base was successful Monday.

Vandenberg Space Force Base test flight tasked with intercepting missile.

It was a stunning sight Monday morning on the Central Coast.

The U.S, Military Defense Agency reports it successfully test launched a missile designed to intercept an incoming attack missile.

The 6:28 a.m. launch took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Ground Based Interceptor was able to reach a missile launched from an aircraft.

The interceptor was a three-stage rocket, but the idea was to only use two stages to see if it could intercept an incoming missile at a closer range. The system is already deployed, with missiles on standby at Vandenberg and in Alaska to intercept a potential attack.
