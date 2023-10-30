2023
California Coast News

Voters in Ventura County are being reminded to be ready ahead of Presidential Primaries

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Over 20% of voters in Ventura County have No Party Preference registered
Element5 Digital
/
Unsplash
If you're one of the 20% of voters with No Party Preference registered in Ventura County, you might not be able to vote in the Presidential Primary election.

Ahead of the Presidential Primary Election in March next year, the over half a million registered voters in Ventura County are being reminded that they may not be able to vote in the process if they're in the 20% of voters without a party preference. [00:00:13]

"They will not have a U.S. president contest on their ballot," explained Michelle Ascencion, the county clerk, recorder and registrar of voters in Ventura County. She says if people do want to vote in the presidential primary, it's time to start getting prepared.

"They are going to have to either request the ballot of one of the parties that are allowing NPP (no party preference) voters to vote on their ballot or reregister with a party whose ballot they want to vote on," she said.

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors are holding an election education series for voters over the next three months.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
