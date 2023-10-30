Voters in Ventura County are being reminded to be ready ahead of Presidential Primaries

Ahead of the Presidential Primary Election in March next year, the over half a million registered voters in Ventura County are being reminded that they may not be able to vote in the process if they're in the 20% of voters without a party preference. [00:00:13]

"They will not have a U.S. president contest on their ballot," explained Michelle Ascencion, the county clerk, recorder and registrar of voters in Ventura County. She says if people do want to vote in the presidential primary, it's time to start getting prepared.

"They are going to have to either request the ballot of one of the parties that are allowing NPP (no party preference) voters to vote on their ballot or reregister with a party whose ballot they want to vote on," she said.

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors are holding an election education series for voters over the next three months.