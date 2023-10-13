2023
California Coast News

It’s an exciting weekend for sky-watchers in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT
An annular solar eclipse takes place Saturday morning
Yong Chuan Tan
/
Unsplash
An annular solar eclipse takes place Saturday morning

There's a solar eclipse Saturday morning.

The moon will partially block the sun in the annular solar eclipse – leaving a ‘ring of fire’ visible.

"The moon is passing in front of the sun, but it's further away from us so it doesn't cover the entire sun from our view," said Dr Carrie Holt from the Las Cumbres Observatory in Santa Barbara. She says the best way to view the rare astronomical event is through solar glasses.

"It will be only a maximum 70% that the moon will cover the sun, but it's still too dangerous to look at with our eyes. So you'll need special solar viewing glasses. Many libraries have these to give out for free," she said.

The eclipse should start around 8am and achieve around 70% around 9.24 a.m. and over by about 10.45 a.m. on Saturday.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
