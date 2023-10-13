It’s an exciting weekend for sky-watchers in the Tri-Counties

The moon will partially block the sun in the annular solar eclipse – leaving a ‘ring of fire’ visible.

"The moon is passing in front of the sun, but it's further away from us so it doesn't cover the entire sun from our view," said Dr Carrie Holt from the Las Cumbres Observatory in Santa Barbara. She says the best way to view the rare astronomical event is through solar glasses.

"It will be only a maximum 70% that the moon will cover the sun, but it's still too dangerous to look at with our eyes. So you'll need special solar viewing glasses. Many libraries have these to give out for free," she said.

The eclipse should start around 8am and achieve around 70% around 9.24 a.m. and over by about 10.45 a.m. on Saturday.