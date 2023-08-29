2023
California Coast News

Wildfire preparedness workshop may help your home’s chances of surviving

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 29, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, file photo a wildfire threatens homes as it burns along the 101 Freeway in Ventura, Calif. Insurance claims for last year's deadly California wildfires have reached $11.8 billion, Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
Wildfires like the Thomas Fire have threatened homes in our area

As we head into a hot few days in Ventura County, once again, wildfire preparedness is on our minds.

You might have noticed that picture of one house standing in Lahaina, Maui, amid the devastation. Well, we could all learn a lot about wildfire preparedness from that house, says Mayra De Leon from the Ventura Regional Fire Safe Council.

"That particularly home that survived shows the exact measures for structure protection that we teach during our wildfire workshops," explained De Leon.

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, following a wildfire. (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)
AP
/
Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources
One house was seen almost untouched by the Maui wildfires amid devastation

A free wildfire ready work-shop, which steers us towards ways to protect homes from wildfire risk, is taking place Tuesday in Ventura.

"As climate has gotten hotter it's a bigger priority to harden our homes to wildfire, particularly the first five feet around our home, " explained De Leon.

The Wildfire Ready Workshop takes place Tuesday from 6-7pm at the Poinsettia Pavilion in Ventura.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
