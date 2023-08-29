Wildfire preparedness workshop may help your home’s chances of surviving

You might have noticed that picture of one house standing in Lahaina, Maui, amid the devastation. Well, we could all learn a lot about wildfire preparedness from that house, says Mayra De Leon from the Ventura Regional Fire Safe Council.

"That particularly home that survived shows the exact measures for structure protection that we teach during our wildfire workshops," explained De Leon.

AP / Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources One house was seen almost untouched by the Maui wildfires amid devastation

A free wildfire ready work-shop, which steers us towards ways to protect homes from wildfire risk, is taking place Tuesday in Ventura.

"As climate has gotten hotter it's a bigger priority to harden our homes to wildfire, particularly the first five feet around our home, " explained De Leon.

The Wildfire Ready Workshop takes place Tuesday from 6-7pm at the Poinsettia Pavilion in Ventura.