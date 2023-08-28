Disaster relief efforts in Maui are being supported by the Red Cross from the Central Coast

More than 400 trained disaster workers are in Hawaii, responding to the heartbreaking wildfires.

"I got to see people who went through probably the worst time of their life," explained Tony Briggs, American Red Cross Central California Regional CEO who is currently in Maui.

He arrived a few days ago to help support the transition of displaced residents from congregate shelters to hotels.

"What happened in Maui could happen anywhere. At the drop of a dime you could find yourself at the side of what used to be your home, trying to figure out how you're going to move forward" he said.

"We always have to think about, 'how are those people doing?', 'what can I do to help them?'" he said.

