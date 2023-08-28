2023
Disaster relief efforts in Maui are being supported by the Red Cross from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT
A person pushes a cart along the Honoapi'ilani Highway past homes consumed by a recent wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. The wildfires devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui earlier this month. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
A person pushes a cart along the Honoapi'ilani Highway past homes consumed by a recent wildfire in Lahaina, Maui

Nearly three weeks after devastating wildfires in Maui, Red Cross workers from Camarillo continue to help.

More than 400 trained disaster workers are in Hawaii, responding to the heartbreaking wildfires.

"I got to see people who went through probably the worst time of their life," explained Tony Briggs, American Red Cross Central California Regional CEO who is currently in Maui.

He arrived a few days ago to help support the transition of displaced residents from congregate shelters to hotels.

"What happened in Maui could happen anywhere. At the drop of a dime you could find yourself at the side of what used to be your home, trying to figure out how you're going to move forward" he said.

"We always have to think about, 'how are those people doing?', 'what can I do to help them?'" he said.

There’s more information on how you can help the Red Cross to support those affected by the Hawaii wildfires here.

