Could restoring dunes protect our coastlines?

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 9, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
Karina Johnston
Dune restoration could increase the resilience of Southern California's urban beaches to sea level rise

The threat of sea-level rise has become an issue for all coastal cities as they grapple with warming oceans, more intense storms and flooding events.

Researchers at UC Santa Barbara have been looking into a natural way to protect our urban beaches from sea level rise.

"One of the biggest problems currently facing coastal communities is increased flooding," explained Karina Johnston, researcher at UC Santa Barbara, and lead author on a paper in Frontiers in Marine Science, which suggests that enlisting nature to create dunes, could help protect the coast from the impacts of climate change.

The combination of sand, vegetation and wind, over time, creates dunes, explained Johnston, but many urban beaches are groomed to create a space for people to recreate.

"This acts of accumulating sand over time can help prevent sea level rise and help prevent erosion," said Johnston.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
