Free health screenings for kids going back to school

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
Health screenings are being offered for free in Santa Barbara County ahead of the start of the new school year

It’s nearly that time again for thousands of students in Santa Barbara County.

The Back to School Health Fair events offer free health screenings, like blood pressure and sports physicals, and offers free or low-cost COVID and Mpox immunizations.

"We want to encourage and demonstrate healthier habits and we want families and children and individuals to know they have access to healthcare throughout all of our public health departments and five healthcare centers throughout the county," explained Ryyn Schumacher, Interim Deputy Director of Community Health for Santa Barbara County.

Schumacher said there’s a large need for the service, ahead of the new school year.

"Four out of ten youth in Santa Barbara County in the 5th, 7th and 9th grade were obese or overweight in 2019, so we are seeing a lot of things we need to address in the county," he said.

The Back to School Health Fairs will be at the following times and locations:

SANTA MARIA:
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Santa Maria Health Care Center
2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA:
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara Health Care Center
345 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara

LOMPOC:
Thursday, August 10, 2023
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lompoc Health Care Center
301 North “R” St., Lompoc

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
