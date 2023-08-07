Free health screenings for kids going back to school

The Back to School Health Fair events offer free health screenings, like blood pressure and sports physicals, and offers free or low-cost COVID and Mpox immunizations.

"We want to encourage and demonstrate healthier habits and we want families and children and individuals to know they have access to healthcare throughout all of our public health departments and five healthcare centers throughout the county," explained Ryyn Schumacher, Interim Deputy Director of Community Health for Santa Barbara County.

Schumacher said there’s a large need for the service, ahead of the new school year.

"Four out of ten youth in Santa Barbara County in the 5th, 7th and 9th grade were obese or overweight in 2019, so we are seeing a lot of things we need to address in the county," he said.

The Back to School Health Fairs will be at the following times and locations:

SANTA MARIA:

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Maria Health Care Center

2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA:

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara Health Care Center

345 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara

LOMPOC:

Thursday, August 10, 2023

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lompoc Health Care Center

301 North “R” St., Lompoc