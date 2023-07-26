New large-scale painted mural in the City of Santa Maria

The mural, which is 16 feet high by 32 feet long, depicts the past, present, and future of Santa Maria.

"The vibrant mural is a portrayal of Santa Maria," explained Dennis Smitherman, the City of Santa Maria’s Recreation Services manager.

The art work, which was commissioned by the Recreation and Parks Department, was created by local teens, under the direction of two local artists.

"It has everything from the barbecue to the rodeo to our agriculture...and looking forward it has a drone in there and new ways to harvest crops," he said.

The mural is now installed on the former Library at the City Civic Center, facing Broadway.