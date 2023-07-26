2023
New large-scale painted mural in the City of Santa Maria

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
It was created by teens and overseen by local artists
City of Santa Maria
/
It’s the handiwork of local teens.

The mural, which is 16 feet high by 32 feet long, depicts the past, present, and future of Santa Maria.

"The vibrant mural is a portrayal of Santa Maria," explained Dennis Smitherman, the City of Santa Maria’s Recreation Services manager.

The art work, which was commissioned by the Recreation and Parks Department, was created by local teens, under the direction of two local artists.

"It has everything from the barbecue to the rodeo to our agriculture...and looking forward it has a drone in there and new ways to harvest crops," he said.

The mural is now installed on the former Library at the City Civic Center, facing Broadway.

