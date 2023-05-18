A new way to support domestic violence victims in Ventura County

There are approximately 7000 allegations of domestic violence each year in Ventura County and a new program in the county can help victims gain a restraining order to request the removal of a gun from a household if it creates an unsafe and threatening environment.

The Coalition for Family Harmony supports survivors of family violence in Ventura County and are behind the support program.

Their Executive Director Caroline Prijatel-Sutton says the support is designed to keep those affected by domestic violence, safe.

"We want to make sure that there aren't any barriers to transportation or time, because we know that for someone who is in an abusive situation, leaving the house can be a problem," she told KCLU.

She said the gun restraining order is a strong tool to help protect survivors, but it is not the sole solution.

Additionally, the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence offers a California-based toolkit for communities, survivors and service providers to be aware of the various options and resources available when seeking safety.