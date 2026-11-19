A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Iran's attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz are ramping up. Data shows attacks have hit a record high since the start of the war. And it's not just ships that are blowing up in the Gulf. The U.S. has been striking an Iranian island. And Iran has launched drones at U.S. radars and air defense systems in two Arab Gulf countries. Joining us to talk about all these escalations is NPR correspondent in Dubai, Aya Batrawy. So let's start with the Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. What makes this period different from others during the war?

AYA BATRAWY, BYLINE: So, A, it's simply the sheer number of attacks. So in just one 24-hour period this week, Iran struck two ships, an oil tanker and another one carrying liquefied gas. And that vessel that was carrying gas exploded into a ball of fire. And the Indian crewmembers had to jump straight into the water without time to even get on lifeboats.

MARTÍNEZ: Wow.

BATRAWY: That's according to Indian officials. Yeah. And Oman says its forces rescued the 24 men. But then also a tanker belonging to Abu Dhabi's oil company was struck that same day, with 11 crewmembers on that hospitalized and one missing. So this is a glimpse of just one day this week. They've been hitting ships daily. Now, the International Maritime Organization has some figures based on confirmed incidents, which I'll note here are conservative because not all crews report attacks.

But even with that in mind, there were far more attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz in October than any month since the start of the war. And November is on pace to exceed that. And, obviously, this isn't just keeping oil prices high. It's also killing seafarers. Bulk carriers with fertilizers and other essential products from the Gulf are also facing similar threats. And some of these tankers have sunk or spilled their oil out.

MARTÍNEZ: Spilled oil. Tell us about that.

BATRAWY: All right. So for several weeks, there were huge stretches of the UAE's coastline that were closed to the public after an oil tanker was struck on October 9. And that oil slick washed up on the shores of various emirates here. And the cleanup effort is ongoing in some of these places. So I want to share with you what I saw this week when I drove up to the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, where its entire coast is still closed off to the public.

I'm approaching an area with some benches that overlook the water. And the whole area smells like petrol. This is another consequence of this war that is now in its ninth month. I think this is the cleanup crew. I can see them cleaning up here. They're all wearing the hazard outfits.

MARTÍNEZ: Wow.

BATRAWY: Yeah. So it smelled like petrol. And, look, these Gulf Arab countries, they don't want to have to seek permission and pay transit fees to Iran to use a waterway that was free to navigate before this war. So the U.S. is escorting ships that want to pass the strait. But attacks continue.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, the U.S. has been responding to these attacks in the past few days. So what can you tell us about that?

BATRAWY: Sure. So Iran says the U.S. is flying drones over its airspace. And Iranian media have been reporting several days of strikes on Qeshm Island. It's an Iranian island that sits in the Strait of Hormuz. That island has radars and other military sites there.

Now, a U.S. military official told NPR that a U.S. fighter aircraft did strike a missile launch site on that island this week. They say it's in response to Iran targeting U.S. personnel and assets. Now, Iran says it has launched counterstrikes against U.S. radars in Bahrain a few times over the past week and expanded attacks yesterday to also target air defense systems and missile launch sites belonging to the U.S. in Kuwait. So the thing is, while these attacks are still, you could say, somewhat limited, they are escalating.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR's Aya Batrawy in Dubai. Thank you very much.

BATRAWY: Thanks, A. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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